HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $122,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Union Gaming Research lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

