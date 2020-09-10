HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $52,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

