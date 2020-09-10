HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,305 A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $5,456,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $53.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

