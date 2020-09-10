HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 90.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Shares of RRC opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

