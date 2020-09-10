HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in GeoPark by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,666 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in GeoPark by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPRK opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28. GeoPark Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark Ltd will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

