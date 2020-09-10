Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,772,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.38% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,571,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

