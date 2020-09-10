HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,591.48

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,591.48 and traded as low as $1,590.00. HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at $1,630.00, with a volume of 82,183 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,591.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,487.32.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.