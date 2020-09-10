Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.48

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $6.06. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77.

About Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

