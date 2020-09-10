Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

