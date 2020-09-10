Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $402,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $4,125,741.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,554 shares of company stock worth $10,712,534. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

