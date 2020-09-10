Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $4,125,741.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $2,018,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,554 shares of company stock valued at $10,712,534 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

