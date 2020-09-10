GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) Insider Acquires A$520,240.00 in Stock

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) insider Timothy Salt purchased 208,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$520,240.00 ($371,600.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.06.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

