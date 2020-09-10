Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.