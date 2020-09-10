Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Sell

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrolux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electrolux will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

