Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Insider Acquires £149.34 in Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton acquired 131 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($195.14).

Nick Wrighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 6th, Nick Wrighton acquired 127 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($195.82).

On Monday, July 6th, Nick Wrighton acquired 152 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.63).

Shares of LON:GOCO opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.47) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $482.36 million and a P/E ratio of 41.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

GOCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price (up from GBX 115 ($1.50)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 116 ($1.52).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.