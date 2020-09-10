Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 2,200 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Stock

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,200 shares of LEO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $22,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 200 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $2,072.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 300 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $3,150.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,600 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $111,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,600 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $16,992.00.

Shares of NYSE RMG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Leo Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

