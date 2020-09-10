Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,252. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 690,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 149.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 31.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

