Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.
Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,252. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $37.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 690,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 149.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 31.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
