Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Gerdau stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 41.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

