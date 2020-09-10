General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. General Moly shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.62, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

About General Moly (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

