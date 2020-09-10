General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. General Moly shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 53,966 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get General Moly alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Moly stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of General Moly as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.