GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $49.30.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

