Gavin Xing Buys 220,000 Shares of Wingara AG Ltd (ASX:WNR) Stock

Wingara AG Ltd (ASX:WNR) insider Gavin Xing acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($31,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Wingara
Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Wingara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.