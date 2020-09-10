Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 182,348 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in GAP were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after acquiring an additional 844,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,591 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

