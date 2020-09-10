Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) Insider Purchases A$200,000.00 in Stock

Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) insider Robert Gould purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.06.

About Gage Roads Brewing

Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited engages in brewing, packaging, marketing, and selling beer, cider, and other beverages. The company offers its products under the Single Fin, Little Dove, Side Track, Sleeping Giant, Hello Sunshine, Atomic Pale Ale, and Matso's brands. Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Palmyra, Australia.

