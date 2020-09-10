Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) Insider Purchases A$200,000.00 in Stock

Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) insider Robert Gould purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.06.
About Gage Roads Brewing
