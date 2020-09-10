Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,444.7% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 90.3% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 58.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 85,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

