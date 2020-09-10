Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.40

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 115835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $54,892,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

