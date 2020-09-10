Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.40

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 115835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $54,892,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
