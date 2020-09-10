Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $1,855,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.