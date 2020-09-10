Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 388,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

