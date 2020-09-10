Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.95

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.95 and last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 470486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.60 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9,320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.91.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at C$485,237.10. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$583,130.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,168 shares of company stock worth $1,349,452.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

