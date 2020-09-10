Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.58

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 122400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.