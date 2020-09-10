Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.93. 10,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

