Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,507,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $152,547,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $23,245,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,904,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

