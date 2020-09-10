Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after buying an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,537,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 374,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,095,304. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

