Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

FL stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after buying an additional 927,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

