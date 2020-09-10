FLIP (FLP) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $169,356.96 and approximately $55.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01634069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00174089 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.