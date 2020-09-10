First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

FTSL opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.