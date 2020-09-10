First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,620 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,620 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 88,335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,696,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 1,694,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

