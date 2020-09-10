First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 44.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 75.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 138,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 59,725 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

KHC stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

