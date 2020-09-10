First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $596.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

