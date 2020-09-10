Financial Contrast: Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) & Rwe Ag Sp (NYSE:RWEOY)

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Montage Resources and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources -8.49% 2.74% 1.39% Rwe Ag Sp 69.17% 0.17% 0.04%

This table compares Montage Resources and Rwe Ag Sp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources $634.44 million 0.27 $31.76 million $2.29 2.07 Rwe Ag Sp $14.70 billion 1.59 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -29.91

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Montage Resources. Rwe Ag Sp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Montage Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Montage Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Montage Resources has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montage Resources and Rwe Ag Sp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources 0 7 2 0 2.22 Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 9 1 3.00

Montage Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.97, indicating a potential upside of 46.98%. Given Montage Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Summary

Montage Resources beats Rwe Ag Sp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

