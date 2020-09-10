Financial Analysis: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) & Legacy Education Alliance (NASDAQ:LEAI)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 11.16% 11.43% 9.36% Legacy Education Alliance 32.12% -26.52% 56.06%

This table compares Strategic Education and Legacy Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $997.14 million 2.07 $81.14 million $6.67 13.90 Legacy Education Alliance $75.50 million 0.03 $9.95 million N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Volatility & Risk

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Strategic Education and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education presently has a consensus target price of $186.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.39%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

