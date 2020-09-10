Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,106 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,964,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,654,328,000 after purchasing an additional 156,076 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

