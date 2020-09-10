Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $691,000 Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 212.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 25,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

