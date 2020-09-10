Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $665,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,643,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 240,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000.

NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

