Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 8.03% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

