Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,297. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

