Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $557.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,640. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $609.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

