Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,571 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,698. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

