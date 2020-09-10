Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

F stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 982,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,095,304. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

