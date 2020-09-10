FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of FDX opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $231.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network grew its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

