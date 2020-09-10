FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.
FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.
Shares of FDX opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $231.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network grew its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
